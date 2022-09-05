On the occasion of Teachers' Day, the University Grants Commission (UGC) is going to launch five fellowship and research grants. This is also for those who are single girl children and retired faculty members, informed Chairman of UGC, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar.

The five schemes which will be launched today, Monday, September 5, are:

1) Savitribai Jyotirao Phule Fellowship for Single Girl Child



2) Dr Radhakrishnan UGC Post-Doctoral Fellowship

3) Fellowship for Superannuated Faculty Members

4) Research Grant for In-Service Faculty Members

5) Dr DS Kothari Research Grant for Newly Recruited Faculty Members

"On the occasion of Teachers' Day, UGC is announcing several research schemes which will benefit Higher Educational Institutions across the country," Kumar said on Sunday, as stated in a report by PTI.

Fellowship for Superannuated Faculty Members

This fellowship is being launched with the aim to provide research opportunities to retired teachers.

As many as 100 slots are available for this fellowship and those candidates who are selected will be given Rs 50,000 per month as part of the fellowship and Rs 50,000 per annum as contingency.

Research Grant for In-Service Faculty Members

The grant seeks to provide research opportunities to regularly appointed faculty members.

The quantum of support under the scheme is Rs 10 lakh which will be provided to 200 selected candidates for a tenure of two years.

Dr DS Kothari Research Grant for Newly Recruited Faculty Members

This grant will provide research opportunities to regularly appointed faculty members.

The quantum of support under the scheme is Rs 10 lakh which will be provided to 132 selected candidates for a tenure of two years.

Dr Radhakrishnan UGC Post-Doctoral Fellowship

The fellowship will offer an opportunity to carry out advanced studies and research in Sciences, Engineering and Technology, Humanities and Social Sciences including languages in Indian universities and institutions.

This fellowship has 900 seats and 30 per cent of them are reserved for women candidates.

The selected candidates will be given Rs 50,000 per month as part of the fellowship and Rs 50,000 per annum as contingency.