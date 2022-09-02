Karnataka High Court will pronounce its verdict in the case concerning the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 tomorrow, September 3. The case was filed by petitioners who had repeated the exam this year. When the results were announced, the Karnataka Examinations Authority said that Class XII marks will not be considered as part of the final KCET merit score for repeaters from 2021, since they did not write the Board exam due to the pandemic.

The High Court conducted the final hearing of the petitions on August 22 and had reserved its orders in the case. The matter concerns more than 24,000 students who repeated the exam this year and claim that the KEA's decision puts them at a disadvantage against other candidates.

Earlier, the court had made a proposition to the state government asking if 75% of KCET marks and 25% of PUC marks for the repeaters students can be considered. This was in order to strike a balance between the freshers and the repeaters. It was clarified that this was only a suggestion, not the final order.

Students claim that there was no intimation from the KEA prior to the exam about the method of mark calculation. The KEA, on the other hand, says that since the Class XII marks for the 2021 batch were not calculated in the KCET scores last year, they should not have expected any change in that stance this year either.

Advocate Shathabish Sivanna, the counsel for one of the five petitions which were filed by the students, informed via a communique that the High Court will pronounce the final orders at 2:30 pm on September 3.