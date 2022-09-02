Another student allegedly died by suicide on the IIT Hyderabad campus and parents are raising serious doubts, suspecting foul play in their son’s death, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

The deceased student was identified as G Rahul, a native of Nandyal in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh and a second-year MTech student.

According to police and the student’s relatives, the management of IIT lodged a complaint with the Sangareddy Rural Police, stating that Rahul had ended his life by hanging himself on the bed in his hostel room on Wednesday, August 31.

Police, who rushed to the spot, shifted the body to the Sangareddy Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. When the boy’s parents reached the hospital, they were initially stopped from seeing the boy and were allowed into the mortuary after a heated argument with the police.

The boy’s father Madhusudan Rao refused to accept that his son died by suicide. “How can anyone hang from a bed? My son’s body was smelling. He might have died two days ago,” he said

Sangareddy DSP Ravinder Reddy said that Rahul's body has been sent to the forensic lab for tests. A case has already been registered and the body of the deceased was handed over to their parents on Wednesday.