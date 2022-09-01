This is what is known so far | (Pic: EdexLive)

The police, on Wednesday, August 31, informed that a student of the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, (IIT Hyderabad) was found dead in a suspected case of suicide at the campus.

It was at around 11.30 am on Wednesday, that the police received information regarding the same. The incident might have actually happened on Tuesday, August 30 night, the police informed, as stated in a report by PTI.

The student, who was pursuing his second year in MTech, allegedly ended his life by hanging in his room. He was staying alone in the said room and the police also informed that no suicide note was found.

The reasons for his extreme step were not known immediately, they added.



The student is a native of Andhra Pradesh and a case would be registered after the arrival of his parents, police further said.

It may also be noted that another student suicide case, this time in Delhi, was reported on September 1. A final year female MBBS student allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room at the Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital, Delhi.

The police have recovered a handwritten suicide note from her personal diary, as well as two packets of depression medicines from her room.