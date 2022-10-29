After Karnataka's Education Department received complaints from parents that the syllabus followed in the Arabic schools was not according to the prescribed model, the state government ordered a survey of these schools. The parents stated that their children studying in the Arabic schools were not on par with other students. "Recently, we got complaints (from parents) that our children (students in Arabic schools) are not capable of competing with other children because the standard of education in Arabic schools is not proper. So, we decided to have a survey of Arabic schools," Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh said, as noted in a report by PTI.



"We have come to know that they (Arabic schools) are not running the schools according to the syllabus prescribed by the Education Department," he added. According to him, there are around 200 Arabic schools in Karnataka, out of which 106 are aided by the government and about 80 schools are unaided. "However, they are all registered under the Karnataka Education Act and they are bound by the rules and regulations of the Karnataka government," the Minister informed. He added that only a few of the schools followed the prescribed syllabus.

"As you know that children should know Science and some languages, but this has not been taught properly. So, we have asked our commissioner and assistant commissioner (of the Education Department) to look into it," BC Nagesh said. "After getting the survey report, we will take action so that those students should also prepare to compete with other students," the Minister added.