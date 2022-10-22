The Government of Odisha has declared a public holiday on Tuesday, October 25, for the upcoming solar eclipse. All schools, colleges, education institutions, offices, banks, courts and so on will remain closed on Tuesday, stated a PTI report.

The partial solar eclipse will be visible from various parts of the country on October 25 from 4.25 pm to 5.00 pm. After the Diwali festival, the surya grahan will be visible in the sky. The solar eclipse can be viewed with a UV-protected film or sunglasses. This is the last solar eclipse of the year 2022.

In other news from the world of education in Odisha

The Odisha State government has decided to conduct written examinations, as well as viva examinations for all recruitments in the State in both Odia and English language, stated a report by Odishatv.in.

Retired IAS officer and the Chairman of Odisha Staff Selection Commission Abhay announced this through a tweet on Twitter and said that the candidates who are appearing for the recruitment examinations will have the option to choose between Odia and English as the medium of their examination, stated the report. The tweet said, “We welcome the Odisha Govt decision that all written and viva recruit exams will be in Odia as well English(except language paper). Candidates are given option of language (Odia/English) for medium of exam”.