Many developing and developed nations are approaching the Indian government for setting up IIT campuses in their countries, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday, October 14.

The Minister said India's experiment with the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) is earning global recognition, as stated in a report by PTI.

"Many developing and developed nations are approaching the Indian government for setting up IIT campuses in their countries at their own cost. I feel proud that India's collective wisdom in experimenting with IITs is earning global recognition," he said.

The minister was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the two-day research fair at IIT Delhi being collectively organised by 23 IITs.

Fair at IIT Delhi

Meanwhile, the fair is being organised at IIT Delhi in commemoration of the 75th year of India's Independence, in line with the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative, as per PTI.

Anti-counterfeiting labels, digital preservation and restoration of cultural heritage, portable digital inverted microscopes and smart public transport toolkits are among 80 inventions that will be showcased at the fair.

It also seeks to create collaborative avenues among state universities and institutes, industry and the IITs for better development and reach of the innovations at the grassroots level.