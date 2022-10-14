Following the horrific accident on Bangalore University campus on October 10, Vice-Chancellor of the university Dr Jayakar Shetty visited Shilpa, the first-year student who was critically injured in the accident.



The VC and Registrar both visited the hospital to enquire about the student’s condition, Lokesh Ram Vice-President of the BU Postgraduate and Research Scholars Union informed EdexLive. “University authorities promised that government job and financial benefits will be provided after her safe discharge,” he added.



A Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus ran over a first-year MSc student, Shilpa, who was attempting to board the bus on October 10. Following this, two other students — Tilak and Ramanujalu — were injured in other minor accidents that occurred due to traffic movement inside the campus. Protests ensued on campus wherein students had demanded a complete ban on traffic movement inside the campus.



However, assurances were given to the students and teaching and non-teaching staff that measures would be taken regarding their safety on campus which are likely to be implemented by November end. Students demanded the implementation of short-term measures like installing rumbling strips at every hump, reinstalling all 28 humps at the spot where they were earlier, improvement of illumination, placing 100 barricades around the entire campus to maintain minimum speed and installing sensor cameras to monitor all vehicle movement and record all entry and exit at gates, Lokesh Ram, Vice-President of the BU Postgraduate and Research Scholars Union had earlier informed EdexLive.