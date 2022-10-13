Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to India, Dilshod Akhatov, will address a press conference today, October 13, in Hyderabad. The relocation of Indian medical students from Ukraine to Uzbekistan will be one of the major issues which will be discussed.

According to the official press release regarding the conference, at the request of the Indian government, Uzbekistan's Management of Higher Education Institutions (MHEIs) is offering 2,000 seats "to relocate Indian medical students from Ukraine to government medical institutes in Uzbekistan".

It may be noted that Indian medical students from Ukrainian universities have been demanding to be accommodated in Indian medical colleges. However, the Centre has refused to comply. The matter has reached the Supreme Court and the upcoming hearing is scheduled for November 1.

The students are in a quandary about their academic future. Many are still opting for online classes, while a few others have taken the risk to return to Ukraine to complete their degrees. A student, who wishes to remain anonymous, informs EdexLive that many more are planning to return, claiming that there is no other solution if they are not accommodated in India.

Amidst this tension, comes the news of accommodation in Uzbekistan. The press conference will take place in Hyderabad. Along with the relocation of students, the Uzbekistan-India bilateral relations will also be discussed.