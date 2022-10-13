In a first, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch medical education in Hindi in Madhya Pradesh by releasing translated MBBS first-year books on October 16. The Union Home Minister will unveil the textbooks of the Hindi syllabus of medical education during a programme at Motilal Nehru stadium, Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang told PTI.



This is the first time in India that MBBS will be taught in Hindi, said CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, as per media reports. This will be an example to prove that specialised subjects can be taught in Hindi and not just in English, he said, as per PTI.



Chouhan further said that apart from medical education, engineering, nursing, paramedical courses will also be taught in Hindi in the state in days to come.



The Chief Minister issued directions to ensure the participation of maximum number of people in the programme, especially Hindi experts, as it is aimed at changing the mindset of people towards the language.



Speaking about the syllabus, Education Minister Sarang said, "The first volume of books for subjects such as Physiology, Biochemistry and Anatomy are ready and students studying in the first year of MBBS will be given these books."



Also, for these three subjects, the textbooks were prepared by a team of experts and the second volume of these books is in the preparation process, he added. Moreover, books are being prepared in such a manner that technical terms such as blood pressure, spine, heart, kidney and liver or other important body parts and related terms are written in Hindi as they are pronounced in English, said Sarang, who is behind the initiative.