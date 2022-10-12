Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party member and Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development of Telangana, KT Rama Rao, on October 12, raised his opinion to the opposition at the Parliamentary panel that the medium of instruction in technical and non-technical Higher Education Institutes such as the Indian Institutes of Technolgy and Indian Institutes of Management in the Hindi-speaking states should be Hindi and in other parts of the country their respective local language, stated a PTI report.

KTR tweeted, “India does not have a National language and Hindi is one of the many official languages. To impose Hindi by way of mandating in higher education institutes like the Indian Institute of Technology and Indian Institute of Management and central government recruitments, NDA government is flouting the federal spirit,” as reported by PTI. He also said that Indians should have a choice of language, “we say NO to #HindiImposition,” said Rama Rao, son of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

In a report presented to President Droupadi Murmu last month, the Committee of Parliament on Official Language headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah recommended that English should be the medium of instruction only where it is absolutely necessary and gradually, English should be replaced with Hindi in those institutions.