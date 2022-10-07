The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday launched the Cyber Security Course syllabus at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

Rolling out the curriculum, UGC Chairman Prof M Jagadesh Kumar said, "The syllabus aims to create more aware, responsive and responsible digital citizens, thereby contributing effectively to an overall healthy cybersecurity posture and ecosystem."

The Chairman said that the importance of cyber security due to the increased dependency and use of cyberspace by all of us in our personal and professional lives could not be overemphasised. "One of the key actions for preventing cyber crimes is to generate sustained awareness among the public, especially among the vulnerable sections and groups, on cyber hygiene," Kumar told TNIE.

The proposed syllabus gives broad guidelines, and teachers who would teach the subject will have enough flexibility to balance time vis-a-vis depth of coverage.

According to the UGC, students should be taught the foundation of cyber security and the threat landscape to equip them with technical knowledge and skills to implement and monitor cyber security mechanisms to protect information technology assets.

Further, after completing the degree programme, students will be able to understand the cyber security threat landscape and develop a deeper understanding and familiarity with various types of cyber attacks, cyber crimes, vulnerabilities and remedies. Kumar said UGC has been making sustained efforts towards creating cyber security awareness amongst Higher Educational Institutes (HEIs).

The UGC said HEIs might invite cyber security, computer, IT qualified faculty or other experts from industry and subject matter experts to take the lectures, practicals and tutorials.

To celebrate the Cyber Jaagrookta Diwas 2022, UGC organised a webinar on Thursday, October 6, in which, a presentation on the prevention of cybercrime and adoption of cyber hygiene was made by Deepak Virmani, Deputy Secretary, Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been launched to strengthen the capabilities of law enforcement agencies (LEAS) and improve coordination among the LEAS and other agencies. The MHA has also launched the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) to facilitate online reporting of cybercrime incidents.

The home ministry has requested all the states and union territories to observe the Cyber Jaagrookta (Awareness) Diwas (CJD) on the first Wednesday of every month in all the schools, colleges, universities, Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and municipalities.

Following this, the UGC has also requested HEIs not only to celebrate Cyber Jaagrookta Diwas (CJD) but also to appoint Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at their institutions to follow the point of action for the preparation and implementation of the Cyber Crisis Management Plan (CCMP) for countering cyber-attack and cyber terrorism and also to submit the report to UGC.