In a state cabinet meeting held on Friday, October 7, a decision was made by the Assam government to bring back the pass-fail system. The officials said that Assam will conduct exams for Classes V and VIII of all schools in the state and those who fail will be detained, as stated in a report by IANS.

In this regard, State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said, "In the Right to Education Act, 2009, there were provisions of examinations from Class 1 onwards, but the unsuccessful students could not be detained in the same class." He added, "Later, In 2019, the Assam government amended the act and accordingly the state cabinet today decided to take yearly examinations for students of classes 5 and 8. The unsuccessful students will be detained in the same class."

What next for failed students? Those who fail will be given a second chance to appear for a special examination and this exam will be conducted after a gap of two months once the yearly results are out. Also, the teachers will conduct remedial classes for them. "However, the candidates who will fail in this examination as well will have to study in the same class for another year," added Pegu.

But why bring back the pass-fail system again? The Education Minister opines that the absence of a pass-fail structure in the lower and primary sections has unfavourably impacted the education system in the state. Therefore, the government has decided to bring it back to the school level, he added, as stated in a report by IANS.