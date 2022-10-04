The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued guidelines for institutions to deal with ragging on their campuses. These guidelines include the constitution of an anti-ragging committee, regular interaction and counselling with students and surprise inspection of hostels.

As per a report by PTI, UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain, in a letter to the universities, stated, “Regular interaction and counselling with the students should be conducted to detect early signs of ragging and identification of trouble-triggers. A surprise inspection at hostels, student accommodation, canteens, toilets, bus stands and any other measures which would augur well in preventing/quelling ragging and any uncalled for behaviour or incident, are suggested.”

The establishment of an anti-ragging committee, an anti-ragging squad, the formation of an anti-ragging cell and adequate publicity for these measures through various media, as well as a clear mention of an anti-ragging warning in the institution's prospectus and information booklets and brochures, are among the measures listed by the UGC in its advisory.

Installation of CCTV cameras at necessary locations, updating institutional websites with the complete address and contact information of the anti-ragging committee’s nodal officers and events such as anti-ragging workshops, seminars, and other creative avenues to spread the idea are among the other suggestions listed.

“An online undertaking in every academic year is to be submitted by each student and every parent, in compliance with the UGC regulations and its second amendment regarding submission of the undertaking. Any violation of UGC Regulations or failure of the institution to take adequate steps to prevent ragging following these regulations or failure to punish perpetrators of incidents of ragging suitably will attract punitive action under the UGC Act,” Jain said, as reported by PTI.