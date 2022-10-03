Students, how is your experience with the e-Samadhaan portal, samadhaan.ugc.ac.in? Do you have any questions, doubts or queries that you want to clear?

Tomorrow, October 4, UGC is organising Samvad. Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, will be connecting with stakeholders and this will be livestreamed on all official channels of UGC.

"SAMVAD, a live interaction session of Chairman @ugc_india with stakeholders is scheduled on 4th October, 2022 from 4:30pm onwards regarding e-Samadhaan Portal(https://samadhaan.ugc.ac.in). If you have any questions/feedback, please do send us here", read a tweet by UGC posted on October 3, today at 2.03 pm.

This will be livestreamed via UGC's official Twitter handle: @ugc_india, YouTube channel and Facebook page from 4.30 onwards.

It was on Teachers' Day, along with a host of other announcements, that the UGC launched e-Samadhan.

The Chairman had stated that the portal is meant for all its stakeholders who are facing any sort of issues and challenges and finding themselves unable to fix them on their own. Along with the universities, faculty members and the general public can also avail the portal. The helpline would be open 24x7.