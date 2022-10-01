On September 30, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bodh Gaya and the Water And Land Management Institute (WALMI), Bihar. In this regard, IIM Bodh Gaya along with the Government of Bihar aim to conduct a specialised training programme for engineers and officials of the Water Resources department, as stated in a report by PTI.

The MoU was signed by the Director of IIM Bodh Gaya, Dr Vinita S Sahay and Director of WALMI Padma Kant Jha. Also, Bihar Water Resources Minister, Sanjay Kumar Jha was present on the occasion.

Sharing his view, the minister said, "The motive behind providing specialised training to our engineers and officials is to equip them with essential skills, time management and enabling them to better deal with complex challenges at work."

"I am sure that training programmes would help our engineers in coping with day-to-day challenges very effectively. The MoU will also include the development of effective time management skills among the engineers," said the minister.

"Our Chief Minister Nitish Kumar himself was an engineer. The CM always asks officials to complete projects in a time-bound manner. This MoU intends to provide expertise to the engineers that will further enable them to work more efficiently," he added.