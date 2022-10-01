Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Bhubaneswar, Odisha gets a new Chancellor who is none other than the Advocate General of Odisha, Ashok Parija. As a Chancellor, Parija took over the charge from Prof Ved Prakash, former UGC Chairman, after the completion of his term.

Welcoming the new Chancellor, KIIT and KISS (Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences) Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta said Parija will advise the university for the next five years in the capacity of Chancellor. Additionally, this honorary position will not hamper his work as Advocate General.

"KIIT Deemed-to-be University will continue its journey towards educational, research and all-round excellence with renewed vigour under the able leadership of Shri Parija," Samanta said.

From Advocate, now Chancellor...

Parija was a respected and long distinguished advocate who has served for over 38 years. In 2003, the Orissa High Court designated Parija as a senior advocate. Later in 2019, the Government of Odisha appointed him as Advocate General.

Additionally, in 2011 he served as the Chairman of the Bar Council of India, the apex regulatory body for the legal profession and education, and took several steps to improve legal education in India.