Delhi government's Directorate of Education (DoE) has released the schedule for the pre-Board examinations in the state's government-run schools. The exam will be held from December 15 to December 28 for Classes X and XII students.



According to the guidelines, no student will be allowed to submit answer sheets before the completion of the exam and only 24 students will be allowed to be seated in one classroom. The DoE has asked all the schools to ensure that there is at least one invigilator in each class, as per a report by PTI.

The exams would be conducted in two shifts. The general and morning shift is from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, while the evening shift will be held from 2-5 pm.

Schools will have to collect question papers from the zonal distribution centres and District Deputy Education Officers have been asked to take action against schools that arrive late to pick up the sealed question papers or demand opening the papers early. The guidelines also mention that the unused question papers will be distributed in the schools after the completion of the exams for the students to practise.

In another circular released yesterday, November 29, it has been stated that the DoE has found irregularities in sports training provided to the athletes. "This department has observed multiple irregularities during random visits to many sports facilities. Such practices hinder the training schedule of budding athletes and also act as a barrier to the vision of this department to make Delhi a top sporting city which is not bearable under any circumstances," reads the notice.

The DoE has directed all the coaches and trainers (PG and PE teachers) to impart training in two shifts, compulsorily. The summer shifts are 6-9 am and 4-7 pm, while the winter shifts are 7-10 am and 3-6 pm.