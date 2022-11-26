On Friday, November 25, the Jammu and Kashmir government announced three months of winter vacation for schools in the valley in view of the onset of winter. The winter vacation starts in December and ends in the month of February, as stated in a report by PTI.

Disclosing the dates for vacation, the officials said, the vacation for primary classes, namely Nursery to Class V, will start on December 1, while the middle classes from Classes VI to VIII will start their vacation on December 12. And from December 19, secondary and higher secondary level classes will observe their winter holidays.

When will the schools reopen? The officials said the schools will reopen on February 28, 2023. Considering the winter setting in the valley as the mercury has slipped below freezing point at most places, the winter holidays have been declared.

What about teachers? To make the arrangements for the reopening of schools, the teachers and the staff of the high and higher secondary schools have been asked to report at their respective schools on February 20. Also, the teaching staff have been directed to remain available for online guidance of the students, as stated in a report by PTI.