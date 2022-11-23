A 16-year-old girl died while two of her family members escaped with minor injuries after a speeding Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus rammed into their scooter on Old Madras Road in KR Puram in Bengaluru. Her mother, who was riding the scooter, was going to drop her children to school when the mishap occurred, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



The deceased has been identified as Lavyasree and she was studying in Class IX in a private school in TC Palya and her parents are employees in a private company. The police said that the incident occurred around 7.30 am and Priyadarshini (45) was riding her scooter while her kids Lavyashree (16) and Yashwin (11) were riding pillion. She was on the way to the school to drop off the children and she took a right turn to reach Bhattarahalli from the service road, as per the TNIE report.



Meanwhile, the driver of the BMTC bus was overspeeding and rammed the scooter from behind. Lavyashree was tossed in the air and fell on the ground while her mother and brother escaped with minor injuries. The passersby rushed Lavyashree to a nearby hospital where she succumbed.



KR Puram traffic police who inspected the accident scene, seized the bus and the driver Mahendra has been arrested on the charges of reckless and negligent driving, based on a complaint.