The University Grants Commission (UGC) had issued a circular on November 16 asking all universities to attend awareness workshops on the Draft National Credit Framework (NCrF), which will be organised by the IITs in the five zones. However, the state universities are in a dilemma over their participation in the workshop, as per The New Indian Express.



The circular said NCrF's aim is to realise the objective of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and through the workshop, UGC aims to create an awareness framework among stakeholders. They will learn how the NCrF ensures flexibility for students to provide mobility across institutions and disciplines and to make use of multiple exits and entry opportunities. However, as the state government has been vehemently opposing the NEP, the state universities are facing a catch-22 situation.

What do officials say?

Speaking to TNIE, many officials in the state universities expressed their helplessness and the unpleasant situation they are facing. "The tussle between the Centre and the State government over NEP is not at all good for the state universities. As we are funded by the state government we have to obey their directions, but at the same time, we have to abide by the UGC guidelines. We just don't know how to strike a balance in such circumstances," said a senior official of a state university, as per the TNIE report.



Officials feel that it is important to attend the event as it will provide insight into the technicalities of NEP. "Later on, if we are asked to implement NEP, then we will be in a difficult situation as we have no idea about it. Besides, we have to send a list of representatives attending the event to UGC. If we keep ignoring all the circulars of UGC, then definitely it will have an impact on our funding and approvals from UGC," said a vice-chancellor of a state university.



A few vice-chancellors said they will seek the state government's opinion on the matter. "On November 23, the state Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy will conduct a review meeting of the state universities with the vice-chancellors. On the occasion, we will discuss with him whether we should attend the meeting or not," said another vice-chancellor. As per the schedule chalked out by UGC, IIT Madras has to conduct the workshop on November 29 for southern states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.