Banjara Hills police have said that they are likely to file the chargesheet in the DAV school case in which a four-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly raped by the driver of the school principal, by the end of this month.



The police said that as they could not obtain CCTV footage from inside the dark room where the sordid incident allegedly took place, they are relying on the court accepting the confession of the accused while in police custody as well as other technical evidence, as per a report by The New Indian Express.



The alleged incident took place on October 17. It came to light after the victim told her parents about the agonising pain in her private parts. Police arrested accused Rajani Kumar, and later Madhavi Reddy, the school principal. “The investigation is almost complete and we will be filing the chargesheet by the end of this month. We acquired CCTV footage from the school premises but did not find much supporting evidence from it. Also, there are no eyewitnesses. So this case has been built on circumstantial evidence, the statement of the victim as well as the confession of the accused. We are confident that the court will find the accused guilty and sentence him to 20 years,” a police officer said, as per the TNIE report.



Earlier, the government cancelled the classes in the schools after the incident came to light. However, the District Education Officer is now permitted to run the school by the School Education Department’s order. The students can attend classes and continue studying, at least till the end of the academic year 2021-22. The school will be handled by a different management that will include parents and senior officials of the Education Department, as per the request of the parents.