Celebrating the democratic traditions of India, the University Grants Commission (UGC) in collaboration with the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) is planning to organise special lectures, starting from November 15 to 30. The programme is being carried out in 45 central universities and 45 deemed-to-be universities across the country, as UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said on Tuesday, November 15.

Kumar said that the Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) across the country have also been asked to arrange lectures on November 26, 2022, coinciding with Constitutional Day. The UGC Chairman further said, "Apart from the main theme India: The Mother of Democracy, 15 sub-themes have also been identified," explaining the theme of the special lectures, as per a report by ANI.

Speaking about how the programme would be carried out, Kumar said, "The ICHR is bringing out a book Bharat: Loktantra Ki Janani (India: The Mother of Democracy), a compilation of 30 chapters contributed by 30 well-known authors. In order to take their writings to teachers, students and all stakeholders, it has been planned to arrange 90 lectures at 90 universities across the country. These authors will be delivering lectures at different universities focusing on the topics they have contributed to the main theme."

"As we celebrate 75 years of independence, the UGC and ICHR are planning to arrange this series of lectures in HEIs. They will help the young generation understand the values and outcomes of democracy in order to make India's democracy more modern and empowered," he added, as per ANI.

The Chairman has written a letter to the Governors of all states with a request to encourage all universities in their respective states to organise lectures on the given theme(s). A Concept Note by the ICHR is enclosed with the letters, which speaks about the origins of democracy in India. "India is a diverse nation with different religions, languages, cultures, etc. But there is a common denominator that connects all Indians: the democratic value. The Indian democracy marching ahead in its 75th year, on the strengths of inclusiveness and diversity, is not only the world's largest democracy but also the mother of democracy," the letter to the Governors read, as per ANI.