On Tuesday, November 15, the Delhi Court granted bail to a Jamia Millia Islamia student who was allegedly booked for being involved in a case in which another student was shot at and injured in a hospital in September. The court was hearing the bail plea of 27-year-old Sabir, against whom an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act at the New Friends Colony police station, as stated in a report by PTI.

As per the prosecution, on September 29, Sabir was involved in the shooting incident at Holy Family Hospital in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar. During this incident, another student Nauman Ali was injured. Giving more details on this, Additional Session Judge Prashant Sharma said, "Considering the facts that the accused was arrested on September 30, 2022, (and) that he is not required further for investigation and the charge sheet will be filed by the investigating officer within a fortnight. Accused Sabir is admitted to bail on furnishing a personal bond and surety bond of Rs 10,000."

Further, the judge clarified that the victim did not name Sabir in his complaint and the CCTV footage did not reveal any incriminating act by the accused. Meanwhile, the court directed the accused to abide by the conditions of bail. The conditions are not tampering with evidence, not threatening any witness, not leaving the National Capital Region (NCR) and keeping his mobile phone switched on.

On the other hand, countering the bail plea based on the pending investigation of the case, the investigating officer said the shooting incident was a result of rivalry between student groups regarding university elections. According to an eyewitness, Sabir was involved in it, he stressed. While the counsel for accused Shakir Khan said Sabir is innocent and if granted bail, he will abide by all the terms and conditions of bail.

As per the prosecution, Ali had a superficial injury on his head followed by being shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. An FIR was registered and six students were arrested by police including Sabir for alleged involvement in the shooting incident, as stated in a report by PTI.