Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan said students will be able to understand better and develop knowledge if they learn in their mother tongue. He said this while he was attending the golden jubilee function of the Prajapita Brahmakumari Iswariya Viswa Vidyalaya on Sunday, November 13.

Further, after felicitating all those associated with the educational institution through its 50-year journey, Pradhan informed them about engineering books in Odia language which were recently inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express. Additionally, stressing the use of the mother tongue in teaching, Pradhan said the mother tongue language has been given importance in National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Sharing his personal experiences, the Union Minister said he had many memories attached to the Sabha Ghar. "I am what I am because of the blessings of Lord Jagannath, Goddess Hingula and the people," he said.

Additionally, the works of the Brahma Kumaris were praised by the minister for preserving the values and sentiments of brotherhood and education in the society. Further, he praised the institution by saying this institution has implemented several parameters of the NEP even before it had come into effect.