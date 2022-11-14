The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has warned of protests all over Telangana if no action is taken against the seniors who assaulted a law student at the Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts of India (ICFAI) Foundation for Higher Education (IFHE) in Hyderabad. A video of the assault has gone viral on social media.

The video shows a first-year law student of the college, identified as Himank Bansal, being slapped, kicked and having his hands twisted by senior boys. The student is also heard chanting "Jai Mata Di" and "Allahu Akbar" slogans, as the boys continue to assault him, as per an IANS report.

VHP National Spokesperson Vinod Bansal said, "The Sar-Tan-Se-Juda gang is active in the country in the name of Islam or Mohammad Pegambar. The gang has become very active in Hyderabad. The deadly attack on law student Himank Bansal is a serious matter. Perpetrators even attacked his genitals and wanted to beat him till he died. A pertinent question is how has this kind of cruel mentality evolved in the students. Why are those perpetrators not arrested till now?"

"Why is the police, administration and state government silent on the Himank Bansal case? There are many culprits walking free with no serious charges against them," the National Spokesperson questioned further. "If justice is not served to the Hindu Boy, we will launch a statewide protest," he warned, as per IANS.