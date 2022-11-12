Under fire for his schemes hinting at imposition of Hindi across the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, November 12, spoke in support of Medical and Engineering education in the regional mother tongue. He went on to describe the Tami Nadu government's effort to start Engineering and Medical courses in Tamil a "great contribution to the language," reported IANS.

According to the report by IANS, Shah spoke at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of cement major India Cements and said that it will be easy for the students to study in their mother tongue and they can also do research and development (R&D) in their own language. He also added that Tamil is the oldest language and the whole of India is proud of it.

In October this year, a Committee of Parliament on Official Language headed by the Home Minister recommended that the medium of instruction should mandatorily be Hindi in all technical or non-technical educational institutions, including central universities. The Committee noted that Hindi can’t be a common language unless the medium of instruction is not Hindi in universities and higher educational institutions including technical or medical institutes. Leaders of the Tamil Nadu government have since then criticised Shah for his "imposition" of Hindi.