One more day for University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) 2022 results. The National Testing Agency will announce the UGC-NET 2022 results on November 5, Saturday. The UGC Chairman M Jagadesh informed candidates about this announcement via Twitter. On November 4, the Chairman tweeted saying, "UGC-NET results will be announced by National Testing Agency (NTA) on 5th November (Saturday). The results will be available on NTA website https://nta.ac.in #UGC-NET"

Steps to check UGC-NET 2022 results:

1. Visit the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in

2. Select the link which says the display of results and final answer key

3. Sign in with the necessary details: application number, password or date or birth

4. Click on submit

5. Your results will appear on the screen

6. Download for future reference

The eligibility test was conducted in four phases this year. Starting in July, the other three phases were held in September and October. While the first phase was conducted from July 9 to 12, the second was held from September 20 to 23 followed by the third from September 29 to October 4 and the fourth from October 8 to 14.