Work just might be underway to restructure the Institute of Mathematics and Applications (IMA), Bhubaneswar as a Centre of Excellence (CoE) as the proposal for the same is under active reconsideration of the Government of Odisha.



It was while speaking at the 23rd Foundation Day of the institute on Friday, May 7, Minister for Science and Technology, Ashok Chandra Panda, shared that IMA has several advantages which will help it become a CoE when it comes to studies and research in the field of Math, Statistics and Finance as well.



The institute has qualified faulty members who offer quality teaching with amenities like better infrastructure, round-the-clock WiFi and a well-equipped library, among other features, and this can help with its restructuring as a CoE, he said.



The Odisha government has made a decision regarding imparting training to Math teachers as well as orientation and refresher courses in IMA for better teaching and research, the minister informed. He also mentioned that ISRO has been urging them to conduct the Space on Wheel programme.



He also suggested that IMA provides consultancy to the user industry and render technical advice to the government and other institutions



Prof Yasobanta Jena also suggested that new courses like Computer Science and Physical Science will be introduced under the Autonomous Governance Structure (Deemed-to-be University/State University Status of the Institute).



Prof Jena emphasised the importance of Math and its applications in social life in addition to its role in the Indian learning system. He advised students to be more enthusiastic to investigate India's mathematics traditions.