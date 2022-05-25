After technical glitches were reported on the University Grants Commission (UGC) website for students filling the application form for the UGC-NET exam, a similar case has been reported by students trying to register for Central Universities Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses (CUET-UG). Many students have expressed that due to technical glitches in the website, they have been unable to complete the application process for the entrance test. Several students have taken to Twitter to request that the deadline for the application be extended.

It has been ascertained by the UGC that a total of 11,51,319 candidates have registered for CUET-UG, but only 9,13,540 have completed the application process. Some students complained online on Twitter that they received the OTP very late (for some it was almost a day later) and, hence, could not complete their application before the deadline. An OTP is required for verification of the mobile number. Meanwhile, some students have said that they faced issues while trying to make the payment. There have also been complaints about glitches during the filling up of the application form.

An online petition is also being circulated on Twitter, along with many posts appealing for an extension. “@DG_NTA please extend the cuet form date,“ read a tweet by a student Krishna Prasad. The “#extendcuet” hashtag is trending on Twitter thanks to students who want the date extended. “#extendcuet #extendcuetug #extendcuet #EnoughIsEnough #extendcuet #extendcuet #extendcuet #extendcuet #extendcuet #extendcuet #extendcuet #extendcuet” reads a tweet from Akshat Srivastava, a student from Kanpur. “#extendcuet we can't waste a year”, “We want #extendcuet”, subsequent tweets by him read.

“Hello sir, I request you to please extend the cuet application form filling date. @DG_NTA_ @mamidala90 #cuet2022dateextend #Cuet2022 #CUETExam” read yet another tweet from Deepanshu Parashar. Many more such tweets poured in from people across India. While some asked for only an extension of the deadline for making the payment, most others have asked for a complete extension of the whole process.

Some students have also claimed that since they were busy with their Class XII Board exams, they had missed the deadline and wanted an extension. Students from Assam who had been affected due to the floods and failed to register have also asked for an extension. In the meantime, Kiran Kumar, Founder and Co-ordinator of Youth for Inclusive and Sustainable Society (YISS), who belongs to All India Other Backward Classes Students Association (AIOBCSA), mentioned that students had reached out to the organisation stating that they had not received their OBC certificates yet and, thus, were asking for an extension. These requests were made on Twitter as well.

The UGC, however, has not made any official comment on the situation yet, nor has it given any update about extending the CUET-UG application date. It may be noted that the application had been extended by the UGC in view of students' requests earlier this year, till May 22. The exam is scheduled to be held in July 2022.