In order to diversify the reach of quality learning and skilling, including hands-on learning opportunities among the youth, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) on May 23, Monday, to establish digital courses in emerging technologies, namely data science and big data analytics.

The nodal agency under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSSE), NSDC, in association with the IIT Mandi, will design and conceptualise the programme in accordance with the training requirements of students and the market. Additionally, Centres of Excellence will be set up to bolster an entrepreneurial spirit and culture among the Indian youth towards realising the overview of Atmanirbhar India and to contribute to the capacity-building of teachers, trainers and grassroots leaders, as stated in a report by IANS.

To inflate employability and make cutting-edge learning opportunities available, new models of training methodology will be created jointly. Further, the NSDC will be in charge to keep an eye on the on-ground implementation of the overall training programme and deploying the candidates who are keen to avail the training courses offered by IIT Mandi. Director of IIT Mandi, Prof Laxmidhar Behera, said, "I am happy to share that IIT Mandi has embarked on a long-term journey, in collaboration with NSDC, to impart high-end skills to underprivileged youth and working professionals, among others."

Chief Operating Officer and Officiating CEO, NSDC, Ved Mani Tiwari, said, "As we surge to a future of technology-powered growth, we have an immense opportunity to build a high-quality skilled workforce for the rest of the world." He added, "The COVID-19 pandemic has also accelerated the need to develop new-age skills while strengthening mechanisms for traditional job roles." The design and delivery of digital learning modules for the targetted candidate profiles will be managed by IIT Mandi. Later, it will involve the quality implementation of live classes through a robust framework.