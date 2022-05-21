A government higher secondary school located in Kapadah village in Kawardha district of Chhattisgarh has been recording hundred per cent results in the Board exams for the last five years. All the students have been passing the exams successfully from this school and through this achievement, the school has created a reputation for itself.

The school authorities have said that this achievement is the product of the teachers' dedication. The teachers come to the school every day without any leave and teach the students with ample sincerity. Diwali and Holi are the only holidays in this school. Authorities have stated that classes are even organised during festivals and on government holidays. They also said that special attention is given to all the students in resolving their doubts and the syllabus is completed on time so as to give enough time to students to revise the curriculum thoroughly, reported ANI.

This year, 150 students of Class X and all 86 students of Class XII have passed with first division. Roop Chand Jaiswal, Principal of the school, said, "We provide all facilities and see that they attend classes daily. We identify weak students and focus on them." The school has overcome constraints like lack of space, heavy rains, lack of infrastructure and many more. The school was started in 2012 with only 19 children and 3 teachers. However, now it has hundreds of students coming in from over 27 villages, ANI reported.