Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Assam government and the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT-G) for setting up an advanced healthcare institute. This agreement has been reported by PTI to be a first-of-its-kind for the institute. According to this pact, a research institute, a postgraduate medical college, offering degrees, and a 350-bedded multispeciality hospital will be set up in the existing IIT-Guwahati campus.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who inaugurated a conclave titled the North East Research Conclave (NERC) 2022 at the IIT-G campus at Amingaon in Kamrup district of Assam, on May 20. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was also present during the signing, along with others. "Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute (AAHII) will usher in a new era of healthcare and medical research for the entire Northeastern region," Minister Pradhan said.

He had also taken to Twitter to express his compliments to the Assam government and IIT-G. He said that it was a "landmark day for public policy & good governance" and termed the signing of the MoU as "a historic occasion", reported PTI. "The world class multi-speciality hospital at @IITGuwahati and the NERC 2022 will help bring global expertise, usher in a new era of healthcare and medical research in the region and lay a strong foundation for India to become a knowledge-based society," his Twitter post read.

On the other hand, CM Sarma has explained that his government has committed a fund of Rs 546 crore for the project, while IIT-G would contribute the required land and expertise. He added, "AAHI will mark a new paradigm in interdisciplinary medical research and innovations, which will enhance India's medical tech industry in the coming years." The CM also expressed himself on Twitter and wrote, "A momentous day for Assam as we signed an MoU with @IITGuwahati, in presence of Union Education Minister Shri @dpradhanbjp ji, to establish the first-of-its kind Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute (AAHI) with an integrated multi-specialty 350-bed hospital".

Another government official has stated, "The focus of the partnership will be the intersection of Engineering, Medical Sciences and Industry 4.0 technologies, along with research collaboration with global universities on stem cell therapy, diagnostics, therapeutics, molecular biology and regenerative medicine. Emphasis will also be given on artificial intelligence, wearable health monitoring devices, bionics, robotic surgery and simulation labs," reported PTI.