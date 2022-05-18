Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday, May 17, called upon college teachers to develop a problem-solving attitude among students.



During a virtual orientation programme, Patnaik, while addressing the college teachers, said that society grows and gets ahead by solving its issues. And it is, therefore, very crucial to develop a problem-solving outlook, especially among youngsters.



So far, out of the 908 lecturers who were selected via the recruitment process conducted by the State Selection Board (SSB), only 639 have joined and the rest will join soon.



The CM expressed that educators must help the youth develop this critical trait among themselves. "We need knowledge that solves our problems and transforms lives," he added.



"You are here by the potency of your education and are also going to make a career in education. No one understands the importance of education better than you," said the Chief Minister.



He further added that the state government has also initiated recruitment drives in order to fill up vacant teachers positions on an enormous scale, in both government and non-government aided colleges, with a focus on higher education.



Since 2016, the state has initiated a recruitment process for 3,768 college teachers, out of which, 2,320 teachers have already been appointed in different aided colleges. Similarly, the process is on to recruit 991 lecturers in various government colleges and teachers' education institutes, he informed.



Further, he said, the process for recruitment of over 1,000 professors, associate professors and assistant professors in various disciplines in all the state universities has already started.



"Smart classrooms will be developed in colleges on the lines of our school transformation programme," he stated.



Speaking on the occasion, Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo said, "We are initiating the Mo College programme to connect alumni with their alma mater."



Taking part in the discussions, Secretary to CM, VK Pandian, said that the Chief Minister gives the highest importance to transparency. The posting will also be following merit and counselling and will be done with utter transparency, as in the case of recruitments.