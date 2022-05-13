From the next academic year onwards, KL Deemed-to-be University will be offering a BSc Computer Science course.



The introduction of this course was done by Lavanam Amballa, National Head, Campus Hiring, Wipro and Sharath Babu T, Director, Product Development, Oracle India at a programme that was held at the Tadepalli campus of the university located in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh.



Lavanam Amballa shared that those students who pursue a course in BSc Computer Science will have many national-level job opportunities on par with Engineering students. He added that those students who have pursued BSc Honours also have bright prospects when it comes to higher education opportunities abroad.



Amballa spoke about how if students develop skills in the domain of Cybersecurity, Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI), they will be able to excel in research and woo national-level industries too.



Dr Saradhi Varma, Vice-Chancellor of the university, informed that, "We are offering Cybersecurity, Data Science and Artificial Intelligence specialisations in this course."



Pro-Chancellor Dr KS Jagannatha Rao, Director of Admissions Dr J Srinivasa Rao, Director of International Relations Dr Kishore Babu, Dean (International Placements & Internships) Dr NBV Prasad, College of Science Principal Dr K Subrahmanyam, faculty members and students were present during the event.