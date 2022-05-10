The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) has announced a research fellowship for students pursuing both undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in engineering. The fellowship has been initiated by iHub-data at IIIT and is specifically meant for final-year undergraduate and MS/PhD engineering students to promote research initiatives related to the field of transport and mobility.

The fellowship will cover projects in the broad area of transport and mobility, including the domains of pedestrian mobility, vehicle mobility, road infrastructure monitoring and road safety. It will provide support for compute (GPU, CPU processing) and support for presenting their research outcomes, such as papers or demos at national and international conferences, it has been reported by ANI. The last date to apply for the fellowship is May 10, 2022.

The projects may be based on hardware, software or a combination of both. And students can apply for this fellowship individually as well as in teams, but with their respective faculty advisor included as a member of the team. The ones who qualify for this fellowship would stand a chance to present their work in various conferences and also get it published. They would also get opportunities to create hardware/software demo prototypes, it has been announced.