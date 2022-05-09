Centrally-administered Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) in Puducherry issued a recent circular directing use of Hindi in records and communication by the institute and DMK leaders, including MLAs, staged a protest against it on Monday, May 9.

"The subjects and the headings of the columns in all the Registers/service books/Service accounts, used in the office will be written in Hindi and English. In future entries in all the registrars/service books/service accounts will be made as far as possible in Hindi only", states the circular.

Convenor of Puducherry unit of DMK and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, R Siva, and other party members were arrested at JIPMER during the protest, a report in PTI stated.

Protestors, including some local youth, raised slogans condemning the circular issued by the premier institution on the use of Hindi in all circulars and records and communications.

It was the allegation of Siva that JIPMER was already denying local youth job opportunities and now, the circular was just another blow to the locals.

"The circular should be withdrawn unconditionally," he said, addressing the participants.

DMK MLAs L Sampath, Annibal Kennedy and Senthil Kumar were among those arrested.

Meanwhile, Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi leader and member of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, T Velmurugan, also opposed the move and dubbed it as "brazen imposition of Hindi." In a release, he called for the immediate withdrawal of the circular.

DMK MP Kanimozhi took to Twitter to condemn the circular. She tweeted, "Why this obsession about one language, and what will they achieve? Will it solve unemployment and gender inequality or any one social evil? Why are they deepening conflict?". She also shared a copy of the circular.