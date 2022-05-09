The Government of Delhi on May 7, Saturday, declared that it has released funds for the payment of outstanding salaries of both teaching and non-teaching staff in 12 colleges that are managed by it.



In a letter to BJP Chief Adesh Gupta and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi University, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, the Delhi government's Directorate of High Education stated that Grant-in-Aid has been released to the 12 colleges on April 19 and has been credited in their accounts on April 22 for disbursement of salary and other miscellaneous expenses.



BJP leaders, including Gupta and Bidhuri, wrote to the Kejriwal government in April demanding the release of funds for the salaries of employees of 12 Delhi University colleges that are fully funded by the Delhi government.



Bidhuri also thanked Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for his intervention in clearing the outstanding salaries of teaching and non-teaching staff in the 12 colleges.



He has further requested the release of outstanding grants from these colleges at the earliest.



"The Delhi government provides 100 per cent grant to 12 colleges of Delhi University, but due to the withholding of the grant by the Kejriwal government for the last one year, not only the salary of teaching and non-teaching staff but medical bills, LTC and other arrears also could not be paid," he said in a statement.



Around twenty-eight Delhi University colleges are partly or fully funded by the Delhi government presently.



Over the last two-three years, both the colleges and the government have been locked in a tussle over the issue of release of funds.