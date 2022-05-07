Spanish will be the new buzzword at Bengaluru City University. Why? Because they signed an MoU with the Government of Spain on Thursday, May 5.

As per a statement which was released by the university, the Government of Spain will be deploying one teacher in Bengaluru and they will be a part of the university's Centre for Global Languages.

The MoU was signed with Bengaluru’s Honorary Consul General of Spain, Surabhi Sharma.

Surabhi Sharma shared that Bengaluru houses several Spanish-origin companies that have a demand for Spanish-speaking interns. “The Spanish government is committed to its goal and approach for the diffusion of the Spanish language and culture in India. We welcome the idea of promoting various other collaborations in other disciplines too,” she said.

BCU Vice-Chancellor Lingaraja Gandhi said the MoU will pave the way for multiple partnerships with Spain, especially in the context of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. “ The need of the hour is to enlarge the scope of cooperation in various areas, especially after the introduction of NEP. The relevance of such academic partnerships with Spain will enable the university to enhance the teaching and learning process, new pedagogy development, curriculum assessment and, most importantly, experiential learning,” he said.