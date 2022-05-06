After a video of students dancing to a track from Pushpa, the blockbuster Telugu movie, went viral on social media, the headmistress of a high school in Ganjam district of Odisha was suspended.



Two videos, 14 and 24 seconds-long in duration, of the students dancing are being widely shared on social media and the students can be seen dancing on the song Srivalli, a song from the same Allu Arjun-starrer movie which has become quite popular.



It was in a smart classroom of the Baramundali High School in Sheragada block that many Class X students had gathered. Tips for High School Certificate examination were being doled out by teachers, after which, the teachers left the room without locking it, as stated in a report by PTI.



As per a district official, students who were in the room might have proceeded to link their mobile phone with the TV. The LED television, which was installed in the smart classroom to impart lessons under the school transformation scheme, was utilised by the students to play the music.



It was the claim of Block Development Officer Bhaskar Lenka that the principal, Sujata Padhy, was served a show-cause notice but her responses were not satisfactory. Hence, from Wednesday, May 4, the principal has been suspended from duty on grounds of negligence of duty. This was informed by District Education Officer Binita Senapati.



For dereliction of duty, action will be taken against a few more teachers as the inquiry is on, added the official.