As many as 9,55,139 students from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are going to attempt their state board exam this year, which, for Class X, begins on May 6 and concludes on May 30. The Class X exams will be held in 3,936 centres.



The number stands at 8,85,053 when it comes to Class XI exams which will be held from May 10 to May 31 and 8,37,311 will be appearing for Class XII exams which commence on May 5 and conclude on May 28.



Also, a total of 7,470 children with disability will appear for the exams.



When it comes to prisoners, 242 will be attempting the Class X exam, 99 will attempt the Class XI exam while 73 will attempt the Class XII exam.



The exams will be held at Vellore, Cuddalore, Salem, Coimbatore, Madurai, Pudukottai, Tiruchy and Puzhal Central Jail.



It is after two years that the students will be writing offline exams. Hence, a circular was issued on Tuesday, May 3, by the school education department asking various stakeholders to take the necessary steps.



Schools have been asked to arrange for drinking water and the police have been directed to provide more security at the exam centres to curb paper leaks, that happened during revision tests. The examination process will be monitored via a special control room.



The circular also stated that teachers will not be permitted to bring their cell phones inside the classroom. Meanwhile, 4,291 flying squads have been formed to visit the centres in all the districts.



For more queries, contact the exam control rooms at 9498383081 and 9488383075.