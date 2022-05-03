The new DMK government assumed office when the second wave of the pandemic was at its peak. Just like every other sector, education too was in the throes of uncertainty, with teaching and learning gliding into laptops and phone screens from the traditional blackboard. Hit by huge economic downturn, several children neither had gadgets nor electricity or internet connections to make use of this hybrid schooling model. Heart-rending tales of kids dropping out of schools to become roadside hawkers and daily-wagers and labouring across miles for better internet signals abounded across the country. Tamil Nadu was no exception. The new government answered the challenge with ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi,’ a scheme to turn students’ doorsteps into classrooms.

The flagship remedial education programme launched to address learning losses was among a slew of interventions brought in by the government to help children hit by closure of schools for two years. More than 30 lakh students have benefited from the ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ scheme being implemented by 1.8 lakh volunteers in 38 districts across the State. A budgetary allocation of Rs 200 crore has been made to continue the programme in 2022-23, though all schools are open now.

Policy measures

The Stalin government has also come up with a raft of other policy measures to put things back on track, including Rs 1,000 per month for girl students who enrol for college education after Class XII, improving menus in noon-meal centres and tele-counselling, among others. In the first budget presented by the government, the highest allocation of Rs 34,181 crore was made for school education. This year, at Rs 36,895 crore, the State Education Department saw an increase of 7.9% in budgetary allocation. “A large number of parents moved their children from private schools to government schools across Tamil Nadu due to job and income losses triggered by the pandemic. The government went beyond the stipulations under the Right To Education (RTE) Act and welcomed all new admissions. So far, 5.5 lakh new students have joined government schools in TN this year,” said educationist R Balachandran to TNIE.

Improving infrastructure

To ensure that students do not drop out of schools or feel the need to go back to private institutes, the government is focusing on improving infrastructure in state schools and has planned to build 18,000 new classrooms and set up smart classrooms in primary schools. About Rs 7,000 crore would be spent for it over the next five years. Another pathbreaking move is to put in place a State Education Policy (SEP). The Tamil Nadu government has appointed a high-level committee of educationists and experts to formulate a distinct SEP keeping in focus the historical legacy, present situation and future aspirations of the State.

“The government has been against common entrance examinations for UG courses (CUET), introduction of three-language formula, and conducting common exams for Classes 3, 5, and 8. The State has always stood for equal and equitable education. The SEP will be a major step in that endeavour,” said education rights activist K Premalatha.

Attempts were also being made to conduct teacher transfer and promotion counselling regularly and transparently. “My hometown is Thanjavur, and in 2014 I got posted in Ranipet. I have been trying for a transfer since I had stayed away from my family for eight years. Around 200 of us attended counselling this year and all of us got transfers. I got placed in Tiruvarur,” says C Sridhar, a social science teacher to TNIE.

Various other ambitious projects have also been announced in the field of school and higher education in the State budget this year. If implemented, Tamil Nadu would make huge strides in building an egalitarian society based on strong education and social justice.