At the first budget of the CPI(M) Government of Kerala, which was tabled on Friday, March 11, Finance Minister KN Balagopal said that the students who had to leave Ukraine will continue their studies and a sum of Rs 10 crore has been allocated in the budget for the same. The Non-Resident Kerala Affairs department will prepare a data bank of Malayalee students studying abroad. He also added that the government will provide necessary assistance to those who have lost certificates and other valuable documents.

Two-time former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy on March 11, asked his successor and current Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to take necessary steps to ensure that all the students who returned from Ukraine resume their studies in the state.

According to Vijayan, there are nearly 3,000 Kerala students, most of whom are pursuing Medicine at various universities in Ukraine. "In Karnataka, the universities have agreed to accommodate students coming from Ukraine and that's a model that the Kerala government can replicate," said Chandy.

He asked Vijayan how his government could help these students who have taken hefty educational loans. "Since the state government alone might not be able to do anything, the help of the Central Government should be sought. And for that if there is a need, an all-party delegation from the state should meet and urge the Prime Minister to write-off the educational loans," Chandy added.