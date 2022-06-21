Students and teachers are worried that sewage is flowing into the school campus as the compound wall of a Government Higher Secondary School in T Palur in Ariyalur district was damaged. They have demanded that the authorities repair it. This Government Higher Secondary School has been operating in T Palur in Ariyalur district for over 50 years. A total of 900 students are studying from Classes VI to VII. The school has 30 teachers, including the headmaster. About 100 metres of the compound wall of the school collapsed due to heavy rains six months ago. Thus, the sewage from the drainage canal in front of the school began flowing into the school premises. This caused health disorders in the school and emitted stench from the sewage, affecting students and teachers.

The school management has complained to the concerned authorities about the issue. However, no action has been taken. Speaking to TNIE, a student who did not wish to be named said, "Sewage stagnates in front of our toilets. Thus, we are forced to walk in this sewage while going to the toilet. Sewage also stagnates inside the school premises due to blockage in the sewer. This causes fear and irritation that infections may spread. In addition, stench blows from the sewage."

"Apart from this, pigs and cattle enter and roam inside the school premises during school hours as the compound wall is broken. It disturbs us while studying in the classrooms. No one is coming forward to take action," he added. A teacher from the school said, "The compound wall is broken causing various problems for the school. Sewage is flowing inside the school campus. When school is over anti-social elements go through the broken compound wall into the school and drink liquor and leave bottles there. Sometimes, students throw away broken bottles."

"Similarly, the compound wall of the school often collapses causing health disorders. Thus, many students have moved from here to another government school nearby. This pushed back the school's enrollment this year. Therefore, the district administration should inspect this issue and take necessary action. Otherwise, students' education will be affected," he added.

When TNIE contacted Jayankondam MLA Ka So Ka Kannan, he said, "Knowing about this problem, I already informed the Public Works Department to build the concrete compound wall in this year's maintenance fund. Due to the stagnant water near the school, it is likely to fall again if the compound wall is built normally. So we are planning to build a strong concrete wall."