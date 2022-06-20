After over 300 educational institutes run by Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT), an affiliate of banned Jamaat-e-Islami, PDP (Peoples Democratic Party) Chief Mehbooba Mufti said that the ban is "another form of atrocity" inflicted on the people of Jammu and Kashmir to "sabotage" their future. She shared this on Sunday, June 19.



Post land ownership, resources and jobs, education is the last "target", she shared, as stated in a report by PTI.



"Move to ban FAT affiliated schools is another form of atrocity inflicted on people of J&K to sabotage their future. After land ownership, resources & jobs the last target is education. I am sure Kashmiris will overcome this & not let their children suffer," Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.



The School Education Secretary BK Singh's order, issued on June 13, asked chief education officers of various districts to seal the schools run by FAT within 15 days in consultation with the district administration.



Those students studying in these banned institutions will have to admit themselves to the government schools nearby for the current sessions.



The order came in the backdrop of investigations done by the Jammu and Kashmir Police's State Investigation Agency, which alleged gross illegalities, outright fraud and mass-scale encroachment of government lands by FAT.