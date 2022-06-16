The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all universities and affiliated colleges to ensure swift nomination of student volunteers for “Gender Champions” to make campuses more inclusive and spread gender sensitisation. The education body has also asked institutions to fill up the online compliance details for the same, as stated in a report by PTI.

"In order to increase the outreach for creating an environment that fosters equal treatment, the government envisages Gender Champions in all educational institutions across the country as responsible leaders," UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said in a letter to vice-chancellors and college principals. Both boys and girls above the age of 16 years and enrolled in educational institutions are eligible to be Gender Champions, he said. They will help in creating an enabling environment within their schools, colleges and academic institutions where girls are treated with dignity and respect, he said.

"'You are, therefore, once again requested to ensure swift implementation of the 'Guidelines for Gender Champions in Educational lnstitutions' in your university and also in the affiliated colleges in the best interest of students so as to achieve long-term sustainable change," added Jain in the letter.

Gender Champions are expected to ensure gender equality by conducting group discussions, poster competitions and debates, identifying and addressing gender gaps in classrooms and organising awareness programs, such as workshops and films, according to UGC guidelines introduced in 2015. They are also expected to popularise women helpline numbers, police and hospital helplines across institutions. Additionally, they are required to organise exposure visits to villages, blocks, districts and cities to spread knowledge about gender equality.