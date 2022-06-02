A Class IV student at the Government Boys' LP School, situated in the Wadakkanchery area of Thrissur district in Kerala, was bitten by a venomous snake as he arrived at school. The incident occurred on Thursday, June 2, at about 10 am. The student was stepping out of the school bus, which was parked inside the campus, when the snake bit him.



The police has stated that the child was bitten when he was at a distance of about 200 metres from his classroom. The school authorities rushed to the scene and the boy was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital immediately, as reported by TNIE.

According to school authorities, he has been under observation in the hospital and the wound was not deep. The police has said that his health condition is stable. And the hospital authorities have also informed the same to the school. It is suspected that the venom, if present, wouldn't have gotten inside the body through such a minor wound.



The victim has been identified as Adesh, aged 9, and the son of Anilkumar and Divya. He got scared and screamed for help when he felt a sting on his leg while stepping out of the school bus. His friends noticed a small snake near him and informed the teachers and they rushed Adesh to the hospital.



The snake was killed by local people who gathered at the school. The child's parents have alleged that the school compound has heaps of dry leaves which give safe shelter to reptiles. They demanded immediate steps from the school to clean its premises and ensure the safety of the children, as per TNIE.