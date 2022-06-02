Madha Arts & Science College celebrated its graduation ceremony on Friday, May 27, at its campus. The chief guest of the event was C Kamaraj, IAS, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Cements Corporation. He delivered the graduation day address and distributed the certificates to students presided by Lion Dr S Peter, Chairman, Madha Group of Academic Institutions in the presence of Mercy Florence Peter, Vice-Chairperson; Ajay Ravindra Kumar, Director; Dr U Kavitha, Principal and Dr K Jaikumar, Vice-Principal.

Madha Arts and Science College is a premier institution affiliated to the University of Madras and located in Chennai providing wholesome education to the student community. The institution was started in the year 2006-07 and has, over the years, developed into an intellectual centre of academic excellence.

The college boasts excellent facilities and infrastructure coupled with well-experienced faculty members who have sworn to provide an excellent academic experience to students.

The institution is part of the Madha Group of Educational Institutions, founded by Dr Ln S Peter, an educationalist and philanthropist who has founded several educational institutions across fields like Engineering, Medicine, Dentistry, Nursing, Physiotherapy, Management, Teacher Training and several schools under the Soosaiya Peter Educational Trust and the Loordu Ammal Educational Trust.

Courses offered by the institute are:

BCom (General)

BCA

BSc (Computer Science)

BSc (Biotechnology)

BSc (Hotel & Catering Management)

BSc (Mathematics)

BBA

BA (English)

MCom



For more, email info@madhaarts.in or call +91 81818 15379