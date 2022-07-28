The Government of Karnataka informed the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday, July 27, that as per the directions given to it, a committee of senior State officials has met to discuss the ways and means to help children who have dropped out of education and the anganwadi system, and to bring them back into schools and shelters.

The details of the committee proceedings have already been submitted to the court but to file the report, two weeks of time has been sought, stated a report in PTI.

A public interest litigation petition by the High Court, acting on its own, has senior advocate K N Phaneendra in the role of amicus curiae.

In October 2021, a survey conducted in rural Karnataka plus the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and 319 urban local body limits in March 2022 revealed that a total of 10.12 lakh children are out of the educational system in the State.

This includes 5.33 lakh children between 4 and 6 of age, 15,338 children aged between six and 14 and another 4.54 lakh children below the age of three.