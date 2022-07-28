You might have come across a screenshot of a conversation over text that has been going viral on social media. In the messages that were exchanged, a student confronts her Class X teacher "Asha ma'am" who had said that the student wouldn’t “make it”.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results for the Class X and Class XII exams on July 22. The overall pass percentage stands at 92.71 per cent for Class XII. It was on this day that the student posted the now-viral screenshot on Twitter with the caption stating, “Two years ago, me and my friend decided to text our teacher the day our results come out”.

The student, in the text to her teacher, says that she did not only pass Class XII with good marks, but also bagged admission to the university she always hoped to get into plus, is pursuing the course she intended to. While reminding the teacher that she had taught her in Class X 2019-20 batch, the student's text states, “Sending this message because you told me that I wouldn’t make it, you told me that I wouldn’t pass school and do what I wanted. You degraded me in every level possible. Today I have passed my 12th grade with good marks and I have gotten into the university I always wanted and I’m also doing the course that I intended to do so.”

The screenshot, which was shared from the student's Twitter handle @hasmathaysha3 has over 2,041 comments, 7.658 retweets and a whopping 63.3k likes. And counting! Most comments are endearing, students pouring out their own experiences, sharing how they have risen despite it all.

In fact, many students shared similar experiences in the comments to the tweet. “Being honest I was humiliated and bullied whole childhood with classmates or with teachers now current situation is I have completed my grad with good university and have a good job…,” said Radhika on Twitter in a comment to the post.

The student whose screenshot went viral is Hasmath Aysha Syed. And when EdexLive got in touch with her, she said that she didn’t expect the kind of response she received on social media. “I only posted it as a joke actually, I didn’t think it would reach these many people,” she said. Though she did add that she received both positive and negative feedback from people online. “Mostly, I got so many messages from many students that it motivated them in some way so that made me feel better about the tweet…we need to fight for our respect because everyone deserves it…but I am glad that it helped many people,” she said.

However, the student also mentioned that she received backlash for her post too. “What I read was that people said I didn’t respect the teacher, I should be thankful for her. But I am thankful for all that she has taught me. All I am asking is the respect that I deserve,” she said.

The student added that she chooses to speak about the incident even now because it left a huge scar on her. “..In Class X, there is a lot of pressure on you from teachers and parents and when the teacher humiliated me in front of the whole class it affected me a lot,” she added. The teacher had also apparently told her that she would only end up working at a tea shop. “There is a difference between motivating and demoralising and this was demoralising, in my opinion,” she said.